News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 16 2018 - 19:05

Russian Bikers Cross 'Putin's Bridge' in Inaugural Drive

Head of the Night Wolves motorcycle club Alexander Zaldostanov, also known as "the Surgeon" on the Kerch Strait Bridge on Wednesday.

Head of the Night Wolves motorcycle club Alexander Zaldostanov, also known as "the Surgeon" on the Kerch Strait Bridge on Wednesday.

Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Leather-clad bikers with Russian national flags joined motorists driving for the first time across a newly-opened bridge linking Crimea with Russia on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday unveiled the new bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. He chatted to workmen in overalls and drove a heavy, orange truck across the bridge's 19 kilometers length.

On Wednesday, the road was open to the public. Some local residents on the Crimean side of the bridge waved from the roadside as a convoy of bikers, among them the leader of a pro-Kremlin biker group, tooted their horns on their way onto the peninsula.

Some Russians have dubbed the road-and-rail bridge designed to link Crimea into Russia's transport network "Putin's bridge."

Read More
Russia Defends Opening of Crimea Bridge Against U.S. Criticism

Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, drew sanctions and prompted a deterioration in ties with the West. Many in Russia saw the move as restoring Moscow's rule over a historically Russian region.

"The Crimea bridge is a link," said Andrey Merkulov, a resident from Sevastopol at the bridge on the Crimean side. "It is the greatness and might of my country. It's yet more proof of this might and greatness."

Some Crimean residents said they had driven through the night from the peninsula's biggest city, Sevastopol, to attend what they described as a historic moment.

"We came to participate in the opening (of the bridge), to drive on it for the first time," said Aleksandr Karavayev, a resident of Sevastopol.

In Kiev, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday the bridge was illegal. The European Union and the United States also used the opening of the bridge to condemn the annexation of Crimea.

At Soviet-Era Youth Camp in Crimea, Assad's Children 'Didn't Stick Out'
News
April 19 2018
At Soviet-Era Youth Camp in Crimea, Assad's Children 'Didn't Stick Out'
Dutch Firms Scrutinized for Allegedly Supplying Parts for Crimea's Kerch Bridge
Business
May 04 2018
Dutch Firms Scrutinized for Allegedly Supplying Parts for Crimea's Kerch Bridge
Russia Rejects Court Ruling to Compensate Ukrainian Firms for Crimea Annexation
News
May 11 2018
Russia Rejects Court Ruling to Compensate Ukrainian Firms for Crimea Annexation

Latest news

Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Meanwhile…
May 16 2018
Confusing Russian Airport Map Reimagines Planet Earth
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes
News
May 16 2018
Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes
Russian Court Fines Election Official $8 for Overlooking Vote Tampering
News
May 16 2018
Russian Court Fines Election Official $8 for Overlooking Vote Tampering

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox