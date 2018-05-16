Russian Bikers Cross 'Putin's Bridge' in Inaugural Drive

Head of the Night Wolves motorcycle club Alexander Zaldostanov, also known as "the Surgeon" on the Kerch Strait Bridge on Wednesday.

Leather-clad bikers with Russian national flags joined motorists driving for the first time across a newly-opened bridge linking Crimea with Russia on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday unveiled the new bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. He chatted to workmen in overalls and drove a heavy, orange truck across the bridge's 19 kilometers length.

On Wednesday, the road was open to the public. Some local residents on the Crimean side of the bridge waved from the roadside as a convoy of bikers, among them the leader of a pro-Kremlin biker group, tooted their horns on their way onto the peninsula.

Some Russians have dubbed the road-and-rail bridge designed to link Crimea into Russia's transport network "Putin's bridge."