Russian Biker Gang 'Night Wolves' Gets 3 Mln Ruble Grant From Kremlin

The Russian biker club "Night Wolves" has received a grant of 3.1 million rubles ($51,000) from the Kremlin, the Gazeta.ru website reported.

The money is to go towards a project called "Slavic World," which is intended to promote "unity" among Slavic peoples via a series of automotive and motorcycle road tours.

The Night Wolves had previously attempted to make a road tour from Moscow to Berlin in honor of the 70th anniversary of victory in the Second World War in 2015. However, the bikers were stopped at the Polish border, where authorities refused them entry due to their club's outspoken support for Vladimir Putin.

Other groups receiving grants from the Kremlin include the veterans organization "Combat Brotherhood," which received 3 million rubles to hold a patriotic rally in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The "Immortal Regiment," which memorializes veterans of the Second World War, received 9 million rubles ($148,000).