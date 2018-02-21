Russian Biathletes Sue Doctor Who Alleged Widespread Doping

(Bloomberg) — Three Russian biathletes sued the former head of the country’s anti-doping lab for libel, calling him a criminal, liar and cheater who made up allegations of doping that destroyed their careers.

The three women won silver medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi that were eventually stripped after the lab director, Grigory Rodchenkov, alleged widespread doping by Russian athletes during those games. The complaint was filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

The New York Times reported earlier Tuesday that the suit is being backed by Russian billionaire and Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov. In June 2016, the Times published a story based on interviews with Rodchenkov, who alleged that at least 15 Russian medalists in Sochi had used illegal steroids. The revelations led the International Olympic Committee to ban Russian athletes from this year’s Winter Olympics.