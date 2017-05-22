Russia
Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

May 22, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:57

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

May 22, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:57
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Russian believers have flocked to the capital's iconic Cathedral of Christ the Savior in a bid to see holy relics from one of Russian Orthodoxy's most beloved saints.

Thousands of devotees are still waiting to pay their respects to the relics of St. Nicholas the Miracle-Worker, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported. The line to enter the church currently stretches for an estimated 1.5 kilometers, the outlet said.

Read More: Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals

The relics of St. Nicholas arrived in Moscow on Sunday, having spent the past 930 years in the Italian city of Bari. 

The artefacts will remain at the cathedral until July 12, when they will be moved to St. Petersburg and placed on display until July 28.

