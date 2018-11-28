News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 28 2018 - 09:11
By Reuters

Russian Bank Reports Assigning $12Bln Loan to Poor African State by Mistake

Andrei Makhonin / TASS

The impoverished state of Central African Republic landed a windfall on Tuesday, at least on paper, when Russian state bank VTB reported it had lent the country $12 billion — but the bank then said it was a clerical error and there was no such loan.

The loan was mentioned in a quarterly VTB financial report published by the Russian central bank. The report included a table listing the outstanding financial claims that VTB group had on dozens of countries as of Oct. 1 this year.

In the table next to Central African Republic was the sum of 801,933,814,000 rubles ($12 billion) — more than six times the country's annual economic output.

When asked about the data by Reuters, the bank said the loan to the former French colony did not, in reality, exist.

Read More
Putin's Indicted 'Chef' Descends on Africa, Mercenaries in Tow

"VTB bank has no exposure of this size to CAR. Most likely, this is a case of an operational mistake in the system when the countries were being coded," the lender said in a statement sent to Reuters.

VTB did not say who was responsible for the mistake or how such a large figure could have been published without being spotted.

CAR government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui, when asked about the Russian data, said: “I don’t have that information. But it doesn’t sound credible because $11 billion is beyond the debt capacity of CAR."

"We are members of the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. When a member of the IMF wants to take on debt... it has to discuss that with the IMF.”

There was no indication in the data published by the Russian central bank of who was the recipient of the loan, the purpose of the loan, or when it was issued and on what terms.

CAR is a nation of 5 million people emerging from sectarian conflict, with a gross domestic product of $1.95 billion, according to the World Bank.

Russia has built up security and business ties with CAR in the past few years.

Muscling aside former colonial power France, Moscow has provided arms and contractors to the Central African Republic military, and a Russian national is security advisor to President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Latest news

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
News
Nov. 28 2018
U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
News
Nov. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis
News
Nov. 28 2018
Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis
By Reuters

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

Sign up for our weekly newsletter