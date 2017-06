Sberbank made its first drone-assisted delivery on Thursday, Lev Khasis, the first deputy chairman of the bank's board, said.

Russia's largest bank has launched a pilot program which could see cash delivered by drone.

The money was carried 10 kilometers in a secure container from Sberbank's cash center to a waiting van, Khasis wrote on social media. He reported that the drone reached speeds of 180 kilometers per hour.



Sberbank CEO German Gref announced the drone delivery pilot scheme in May, but warned excited consumers that "a lot of questions" still needed to be answered before the technology could be put into general use.