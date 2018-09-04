Russian Bank Apologizes After CEO Calls UK's Boris Johnson a 'Jerk'

Russian state bank VTB apologized for its CEO Andrey Kostin who made what it called an "emotional comment" on Monday when he described former British foreign minister Boris Johnson as a "jerk."

Standing next to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the country's prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations university, Kostin said Russia was lucky to have such a minister, while criticizing his foreign counterparts.

"Look at, excuse me, the jerks in the West, say at Johnson and others," Kostin said, to applause.

The poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in March deepened a crisis in relations between Moscow and London during Johnson's tenure as foreign minister. Moscow has denied any wrongdoing.

Johnson resigned as foreign secretary in July over the handling of Britain's divorce from the European Union.