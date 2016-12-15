Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
2 hours ago France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
2 hours ago Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: It’s Non-Fiction Week, With Documentaries About Heroes, Poets, Rock Stars and More
Moscow
Missing French Robbery Victim Found Dead Outside Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
2 hours ago France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
2 hours ago Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

Russian Bank Releases Perhaps the Creepiest Christmas Ad of All Time

Dec 15, 2016 — 17:09
— Update: Dec. 15 2016 — 15:11

Russian Bank Releases Perhaps the Creepiest Christmas Ad of All Time

Dec 15, 2016 — 17:09
— Update: Dec. 15 2016 — 15:11

Russia's Moskovskiy Kreditniy Bank has sparked outrage and confusion with a controversial Christmas commercial showing Father Christmas kidnap and torture a single mother.

The ad features Russia's Santa Claus, Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost), who kidnaps a single, working mother and takes her on a torturous journey across the tundra to teach her a lesson about spending more time with her daughter.

The clip begins with a child sitting in the dark, writing a letter to Ded Moroz. “I know my mother is very busy," she says. "She buys me toys. But more than anything, I want to be with my mom. Please bring her back to me.”

The advertisement then shows the busy mother leaving her office late at night. She calls a taxi, but in a sinister turn the elderly, bearded driver — Ded Moroz — locks the doors and kidnaps her. He leads the businesswoman on a long and torturous journey, pulling her across lakes, rivers and snowy mountains by a rope tied around her waist.

Moskovskiy Kreditniy Bank's special Christmas advert. Moskovskiy Kreditniy Bank / YouTube

After several days, Ded Moroz appears to have a heart attack. Rather than run, the mother cries and tries to aid her kidnapper, prompting him to finally hand over her daughter's letter. The drawing comes alive, and mother and daughter are then reunited in perfect symphony.

The bank's commercial has caused outrage among women, who see the video as an attack on working mothers. “The first thing the authors of this clip tell us is that a successful woman cannot be a good person,” Russian feminist Anastasia Karimova wrote in Cosmopolitan Russia. “We have one question: where is the father?” she asks.

Alena Popova, the co-founder of StartUpWomen, a networking website for female professionals also took to Facebook to express her anger: “Where did you find that a working woman is a bad mother? Where are those statistics from? Russia is a country of working mothers.”

Related
Moscow
How to Do the Holidays in Moscow
Russia
Brought to Heel - Russian Women, Stilettos and Stereotypes

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

2 hours ago

Russian student Varvara Karaulova has been found guilty of attempting to join the Islamic State.

1 hour ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

3 hours ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

3 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

4 hours ago

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

6 hours ago

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

1 hour ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

3 hours ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

1 hour ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

3 hours ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

3 hours ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

3 hours ago
By John F. Tefft
John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

By John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft
3 hours ago

Sectoral sanctions and counter sanctions might dominate the headlines, but the local backstory is one of mutually beneficial cooperation, says U.S. Ambassador.

Print edition — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

3 days, 2 hours ago
Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

3 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

4 hours ago

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

6 hours ago

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

7 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

7 hours ago

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

7 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

7 hours ago

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

7 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

7 hours ago

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

20 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some of the gigs we picked for you, including Zemfira and Artemiev.

see more

20 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some ...

1 day ago

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student accused of attempting to join ...

20 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some of the gigs we picked for you, including Zemfira and Artemiev.

New issue — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Aftermath: What Russia Will Do After the Assassination of Its Envoy

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Russia can secure now its role as the new kingmaker in the Middle East, displacing the United States as the region’s indispensable ...

21 hours ago

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

22 hours ago

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

1 day ago

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

1 day ago

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

1 day ago

Russian ‘Troll Factory’ Owner Added to U.S. Sanctions List

1 day ago

Putin to Attend Funeral of Assassinated Russian Ambassador

Thu. Dec. 22

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Suddenly Last Summer Theater
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition

21 hours ago

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

22 hours ago

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

1 day ago

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

1 day ago

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

1 day ago

Russian ‘Troll Factory’ Owner Added to U.S. Sanctions List

1 day ago

Putin to Attend Funeral of Assassinated Russian Ambassador

3 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

4 hours ago

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

6 hours ago

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

1 day ago
On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student accused of attempting to join ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

2 days ago
Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention ...

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

1 day ago
On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student ...
From our partners
More Russians are entrusting private pension funds
Otkritie Bank are launching a service for foreign clients
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Will Russian airports ever become cyber hubs and a paradise for passengers?

Exhibition

Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future

Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 12

Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Konchalovsky’s “Paradise” Short-Listed for Oscar Nomination

Andrei Konchalovsky's "Paradise" has been included in the so-called shortlist of nine foreign language films to ...

Most Read

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

Deoffshorization in action

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+