Russian Bank Releases Perhaps the Creepiest Christmas Ad of All Time

Russia's Moskovskiy Kreditniy Bank has sparked outrage and confusion with a controversial Christmas commercial showing Father Christmas kidnap and torture a single mother.

The ad features Russia's Santa Claus, Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost), who kidnaps a single, working mother and takes her on a torturous journey across the tundra to teach her a lesson about spending more time with her daughter.

The clip begins with a child sitting in the dark, writing a letter to Ded Moroz. “I know my mother is very busy," she says. "She buys me toys. But more than anything, I want to be with my mom. Please bring her back to me.”

The advertisement then shows the busy mother leaving her office late at night. She calls a taxi, but in a sinister turn the elderly, bearded driver — Ded Moroz — locks the doors and kidnaps her. He leads the businesswoman on a long and torturous journey, pulling her across lakes, rivers and snowy mountains by a rope tied around her waist.