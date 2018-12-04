News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 04 2018 - 16:12

Russian Authorities Shut Down Website Selling Sexual Services of Minors

Pixabay

Russia’s Roskomnadzor media watchdog has blocked a website that reportedly sold the sexual services of minors under the guise of an online children's clothing store.

The website contained pornographic descriptions of children between the ages of 5 and 8, Roskomnadzor said in a statement issued on Tuesday. 

Russian Priest Sentenced to 17 Years Over Sexual Abuse of Children

An internet user wrote a complaint on Sunday to Russia’s Prosecutor General after discovering the website through Facebook, the 360TV news outlet reported.

“The site advertises itself as an hourly rental store for children’s clothes. However I could not find any information about the clothes on the website, only photos of children with prices,” Sergei A. reportedly wrote in the complaint carried by the news outlet.

Screenshots of the website suggested that it provided deliveries in Moscow and the Moscow region and only accepted cryptocurrencies as payment.

Roskomnadzor said that it had reported the website to law enforcement agencies, who are currently investigating the matter. The website has since been taken down. The watchdog said it would continue to monitor the internet to block any “mirror” websites offering the same services.



