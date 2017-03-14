Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final
The Moscow city court has upheld a lower court’s ruling in support of the Justice Ministry’s decision to add independent pollster the Levada Center to Russia’s federal registry of “foreign agents.”
Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists
Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center
The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
Irish Week: Irish Film Festival
Two mercenaries travel through the desert night on their way to carry out a kidnapping in Iraq. Simon Dixon’s stylish psychologic thriller starring Brian Gleeson, Damien Molony, and Sofia Boutella. Read more