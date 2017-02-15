Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

Russia
What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)
Russian Court Saves North Korean Defector From Deportation
Love and Race in Modern Russia
Feb 15, 2017 — 12:50
Russia's Roszdravnadzor healthcare watchdog has uncovered a shortage of critical HIV medications in 20 Russian regions, the state TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

Each of the regions in question lacks three to five different types of medication, Roszdravnadzor's spokesperson told TASS. 

The shortages come after Russia altered state procedures for purchasing HIV medications in a bid to provide more patients with treatment

In Nov. 2016, Russian authorities centralized procurement, empowering the Health Ministry — instead of regional government bodies — to carry out drug tenders. The Health Ministry is scheduled to make the first shipment of HIV drugs to the regions in April 2017. 

Until then, regional authorities are charged with creating a sufficient supply of medications on their own. The Russian government allocated a total of 2.28 billion rubles ($40 million) on for this purpose, TASS reported.

Since 2013, regional authorities have been in charge of purchasing all necessary HIV drugs. However, procurement decentralization resulted in constant shortages of medications in many Russian regions.

By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
By Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

1 day ago

Much like the United States, Russia has its own “Mexico.”

Romance in Moscow

Valentine's Day might not enjoy the same popularity in Russia as it does in the West, but Muscovites never have love far from their hearts.

By Dmitry Kamyshev
Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

2 days ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

