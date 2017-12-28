News
Russia Blacklists Hotels Guilty of Inflating Prices for World Cup
Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin
2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia
2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia
The Best Calendars for 2018, Russian Style
Jazz, Chill and Mellow
Ending the Year on a High Note
Russian Prosecutors Defend Students' Right to Beards and Tattoos

Dec 28, 2017
— Update: 16:03

Russian Prosecutors Defend Students’ Right to Beards and Tattoos

Dec 28, 2017 — 16:03
— Update: 16:03
Pixabay

Russian authorities have lifted a ban on growing beards and wearing tattoos at a local college in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.

The Novosibirsk Technical College was also found to have operated under an "unspoken rule" that prohibited students from leaving its premises during breaks, local prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.

Read more: Thugs, Rednecks, Nationalists: Understanding Russia's Gopnik Culture

"The prosecutor’s inspection has revealed that the local legal acts at the college contradict federal legislation because they ban students from wearing a mustache, beard and tattoos," the Novosibirsk prosecutor's office said

They determined that school administrators infringed on the students' rights to freedom of movement and expression. 

The inspection was prompted by a complaint from a parent.

