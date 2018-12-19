News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Dec. 19 2018 - 15:12

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

NK-TV.COM / Youtube / MT

Authorities in the coal-mining Siberian region of Kemerovo have reportedly covered up snow with white paint to hide evidence of soot and ash pollution.

Footage published by local media Monday showed a woman's hands becoming coated in white paint after she reached out to brush a snow bank outside a municipal recreation center in the town of Mysky.

“You can see the stains... It even sticks,” she said while demonstrating the viscous substance on her fingertips.

The head of the town said he had reprimanded those responsible and ordered the removal of the paint from the snow hill.

“I apologize to the townspeople whose New Year’s mood was spoiled by this,” said Dmitry Ivanov in a statement Wednesday.

Read More
Black Snow in Siberia Caused by Weather and Industrial Waste — Authorities

“Apparently, no white snow could be found around the city surrounded by coal mines so they had to resort to modern technology,” the local nk-tv.com news website said.

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring
News
Dec. 12 2018
How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring
Our Air Quality is Better Than in Paris, Mayor of Smog-Hit Siberian City Tells Protesters
Meanwhile…
Dec. 14 2018
Our Air Quality is Better Than in Paris, Mayor of Smog-Hit Siberian City Tells Protesters
Can Russia Turn a Plastic Corner?
News
Dec. 17 2018
Can Russia Turn a Plastic Corner?


Latest news

Decade-Old Corpses Discovered in Moscow Cancer Ward
Meanwhile…
Dec. 19 2018
Decade-Old Corpses Discovered in Moscow Cancer Ward
Lithuanians Charged With Spying for Russia
News
Dec. 19 2018
Lithuanians Charged With Spying for Russia
Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina
News
Dec. 19 2018
Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina

Most read

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring

Sign up for our weekly newsletter