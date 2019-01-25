News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 25 2019 - 15:01
By Reuters

Russian Athletics Federation Retracts Appeal Against Doping Ban

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia's athletics federation said on Friday it would withdraw its appeal against the decision by the global athletics governing body IAAF to prolong its suspension over evidence of state-sponsored doping.

The federation had filed an appeal against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in September against IAAF's decision to extend the ban, imposed in November 2015.

The federation said its withdrawal of the appeal was linked to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision this week not to suspend RUSADA, Russia's anti-doping agency, despite Moscow missing a deadline to hand over laboratory data.

For the Russian athletics federation to be reinstated, the Athletics Integrity Unit must confirm it has been given access to data and samples from the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory. WADA said this month it had retrieved the laboratory data.

Read More
Doping-Clock Ticking on Russia as WADA Prepares for Report

The federation must also cover legal costs and the cost of IAAF investigations before the ban can be lifted.

"I'm convinced that at this time we must concentrate our efforts on negotiations and communication with IAAF regarding the reinstatement of the Russian athletics federation, and not waste time and effort on judicial processes," federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin said in a statement.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport told Reuters on Friday it had not been notified that the federation wanted to withdraw its appeal.

The IAAF did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Although the federation remains suspended, several Russian athletes, including 2015 world champion hurdler Sergey Shubenkov, have been cleared to compete internationally as neutrals after demonstrating they are training in doping-free environments.

The IAAF's next Council meeting is set to take place March 10-11 in Doha.

Kremlin Says Russia Working With WADA to Settle Lab Issue
News
Dec. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Russia Working With WADA to Settle Lab Issue
WADA to Inspect Moscow Lab for Doping Violations
News
Jan. 08 2019
WADA to Inspect Moscow Lab for Doping Violations
Doping-Clock Ticking on Russia as WADA Prepares for Report
News
Jan. 15 2019
Doping-Clock Ticking on Russia as WADA Prepares for Report


Latest news

4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage
Meanwhile…
Jan. 25 2019
4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage
Russia Asks U.S. to Drop Plans to Deploy Missiles in Space
News
Jan. 25 2019
Russia Asks U.S. to Drop Plans to Deploy Missiles in Space
First Victim of Russia’s 'Undesirable Organizations' Law Declared Prisoner of Conscience
News
Jan. 25 2019
First Victim of Russia’s 'Undesirable Organizations' Law Declared Prisoner of Conscience
By Reuters

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

Meanwhile…

Russian Air Traffic Controllers Order Pizzas for U.S. Colleagues Hit by Shutdown — Reports

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Sign up for our weekly newsletter