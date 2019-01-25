Russian Athletics Federation Retracts Appeal Against Doping Ban

Russia's athletics federation said on Friday it would withdraw its appeal against the decision by the global athletics governing body IAAF to prolong its suspension over evidence of state-sponsored doping.

The federation had filed an appeal against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in September against IAAF's decision to extend the ban, imposed in November 2015.

The federation said its withdrawal of the appeal was linked to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision this week not to suspend RUSADA, Russia's anti-doping agency, despite Moscow missing a deadline to hand over laboratory data.

For the Russian athletics federation to be reinstated, the Athletics Integrity Unit must confirm it has been given access to data and samples from the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory. WADA said this month it had retrieved the laboratory data.