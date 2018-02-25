News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 25 2018 - 10:02

Russian Athletes Won’t Be Allowed to Carry Flag at Olympic Closing Ceremony

Russia's Olympic figure skating team dressed in neutral gear

Russia's Olympic figure skating team dressed in neutral gear

Valery Sharifulin/TASS

The International Olympic Committee has decided not to reinstate Russia’s Olympic status ahead of the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang on Sunday.

Russia’s Olympic team was barred last December from the Pyeongchang Games following allegations of a state-run doping program, but 168 clean athletes were cleared to participate under a neutral flag.

Two of those athletes — Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky and bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeyeva — were suspended last week over doping allegations.

“This was hugely disappointing and, in addition to other considerations, prevented the IOC from even considering lifting the suspension for the closing ceremony,” the IOC said in an online statement.

The news came hours before Russia's male hockey team beat Germany 4-3, bringing in the first Olympic hockey gold since 1992.

The IOC statement added Russia would have its Olympic status automatically restored if no other Russian athletes were shown to have violated doping rules at the Winter Games.

Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games
News
Jan. 26 2018
Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games
Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower
News
Jan. 30 2018
Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower
Court Clears 28 Russian Athletes of Doping Before Winter Olympics
News
Feb. 01 2018
Court Clears 28 Russian Athletes of Doping Before Winter Olympics

Latest news

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Cocaine Raid in Argentina, Defends Moscow’s Reputation
News
Feb. 23 2018
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Cocaine Raid in Argentina, Defends Moscow’s Reputation
Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints
News
Feb. 23 2018
Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints
Man Dies in Police Custody in St. Petersburg After Complaining of Abuse
News
Feb. 23 2018
Man Dies in Police Custody in St. Petersburg After Complaining of Abuse

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox