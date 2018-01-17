News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Residents Asked to Return Stolen Holiday Decorations Outside St. Petersburg
6 hours ago Berezovsky’s Security Chief Arrested for Illegal Arms Possession
7 hours ago Russian Athletes Disappear From Competition After Doping Agency Arrives
Meanwhile…
Residents Asked to Return Stolen Holiday Decorations Outside St. Petersburg
News
Berezovsky’s Security Chief Arrested for Illegal Arms Possession
News
Russian Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire on Public Square
News
Arsonists Torch Memorial Human Rights Office in North Caucasus
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Athletes Disappear From Competition After Doping Agency Arrives

Jan 17, 2018 — 16:18
— Update: 16:29

Russian Athletes Disappear From Competition After Doping Agency Arrives

Jan 17, 2018 — 16:18
— Update: 16:29
Kalser kalser-ru / Youtube

More than 30 Russian athletes withdrew from a tournament in Siberia over the weekend after the unannounced arrival of anti-doping officials. 

Russia has a checkered history with the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs by its athletes, a legacy of the Soviet Union backed by historical evidence and testing records. The country’s team was banned last month from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics over allegations of a state-run doping scheme at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Read more: Traces of Soviet Doping Culture Linger in Russia

A total of 36 Russian athletes suddenly dropped out from a regional athletics competition in the Siberian city of Irkutsk after Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) officials arrived for an inspection, the Championat.com sports website reported Wednesday. 

Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the President of Russia’s Athletics Federation, said he was “not surprised” by the disappearance of so many athletes.

“We requested for doping-control officers to appear as often as possible at regional athletics competitions,” he was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency on Wednesday.  

“We took this step because we know that there are many problems at the lower level.” 

The Championat website listed 11 adults and 25 youth athletes under the age of 23 as either declining to participate or appearing with sick notes during the Jan. 13-14 contest. 

“The list of athletes who failed to participate will be passed to RUSADA, which has the right to strengthen inspections of these athletes,” Shlyakhtin said. 

“Our suspicion that the doping situation is not spot-free in all regions has increased even more.”

Related
Meanwhile…
Moscow's Best Ice Rinks
News
Russia Offers to Help FIFA Investigate Russian Doping
News
Russian Premier League Tests More Than 50 Players for Doping
News
Embattled Football Chief Mutko Steps Down to Fight Doping Ban
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+