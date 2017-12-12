News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
13 hours ago ‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
14 hours ago Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
News
‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
News
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russia’s Channel One Will Broadcast Olympics, Despite Team's Ban
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Most Russian Olympians Agree to Compete Under Neutral Flag

Dec 12, 2017 — 10:21
— Update: 10:33

Most Russian Olympians Agree to Compete Under Neutral Flag

Dec 12, 2017 — 10:21
— Update: 10:33
Costa Anastasakis / Bloomberg News

Most Russian athletes have agreed to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea without Russia’s flag or national anthem, Russian sports officials said Monday. 

Last week, the International Olympic Committee ruled to bar Russian athletes and officials from next year’s Olympic Games for state-sponsored doping dating back to the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. 

The committee said it would allow clean Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag at the coming games if they could prove to a panel that they were clear of doping.

Read more: Russia's Winter Olympics Doping Ban, Explained

"We spoke with all of the athletes from each category of winter sports," the Interfax news service cited Sofia Velikaya, a Russian Olympics Committee official, as saying Monday. "The majority of Russian athletes want to take part in the Olympics.”

“I ask the Russian public to treat the decision with respect and understanding," Velikaya added.

Before the IOC's announcement, several Russian officials and athletes called for a boycott of the games in case of a negative verdict.

President Vladimir Putin, who was expected to issue a tough response to the ban, admitted Russia was at least partially to blame for the IOC's decision and said the country would not boycott the Olympics as a result.

Putin had previously said that the expected ban was evidence of Western antagonism in the run-up to Russia’s 2018 presidential elections.

Even so, Velikaya said her commission intends to appeal the lifetime IOC bans that were handed to several leaders of the Russian team.

“Some of our athletes have already been punished and have served their disqualification [period], she said.

“According to all of the IOC regulations, they have the opportunity to take part in the Olympic Games.”

Related
Opinion
What It’s Like to Be a Russian Athlete Today (Op-ed)
Opinion
Russia Should Stop Playing the Doping Scandal Victim (Op-ed)
News
Kremlin's Chief Propagandist Accuses U.S. of Using Doping Ban to Meddle in Russian Politics
News
Russia Ruled in Breach of WADA Regulations, Threatening Olympics Hopes
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+