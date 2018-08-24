News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Aug. 24 2018 - 11:08

Russian Army Supplier Releases 'Alternative to Snickers'

Vladislav Belogrud / TASS

The Russian military’s official clothing and food supplier Voentorg has come out with a chocolate bar that is slated to replace the popular Snickers brand at Russian bases.

Voentorg announced plans this spring to replace Snickers and Coca-Cola as part of its mission to gradually stock 1,000 of its vending machines installed across Russia with its own products.

Starving Wolf No Longer: Can Russia Sustain Its Military? (Op-ed)

The new 40-gram nut protein bar contains two-thirds of the calories of the original Snickers, the head of Voentorg, Vladimir Pavlov, told the RBC news website at an army fair near Moscow on Friday.

“I tried it too, and I objectively liked it,” Pavlov was quoted as saying.

“Moreover, when our soldier walks up to a vending machine, it will be more proper for there to be Russian products on offer, rather than American chocolate,” he added.

At a price tag of 30 rubles ($0.44), the Russian snack also presents an affordable alternative to Snickers.

