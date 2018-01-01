Russian Army Shrinks by Almost 300

Russia’s Armed Forces have decreased by almost 300 servicemen, according to a decree published Monday on the government’s legal portal.

The country's Armed Forces include ground troops, the Navy and Aerospace Forces. A decree signed by Putin in November which went into force on Jan. 1, puts the total number of troops at 1,902,758.

That constitutes a drop of 293 people compared to the 1,903051 servicemen stipulated in an earlier decree, state-run news agency TASS reports.