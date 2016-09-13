Russian Arms Companies Slide in Defense Firm Rankings

Russia
Seven Russian firms have gained a spot in the world's top 100 defense companies, according to the Defense News specialist news portal. However, five of the companies featured saw their rating fall as their defense-related revenue continued to suffer under a weakened ruble.

State-owned company Almaz-Antey led the Russian contingent, holding on to its 2015 spot of 11th place with income of $6.9 billion. The company is currently building a new ship to air missile system for the Russian government, and is to maintain a repair center for Russian ships on the Crimean peninsula.

Russia's Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies, a holding company for state firm Rostech, entered the rankings for the first time, appearing in 48th place.

Five other Russian companies also featured on the list: the United Aircraft Corporation, Russian Helicopters, the Tactical Missiles Corporation, Uralvagonzavod and RTI.

Russia initially announced a 2015 defense budget of 3.3 trillion rubles ($51.5 billion), later reducing the figure to 3.1 trillion rubles ($47.8 billion).

As well as continuing operations in Syria, the Kremlin has increasingly found itself in confrontation with NATO in eastern Europe. The Russian army announced in May that it would create three new army divisions to counteract alleged an NATO buildup at the country's borders.

By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
22 hours ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is responsible for regional policy.

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) aboveground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and Russian Railways. Financially, it is the result of 90 billion rubles ($1.38 billion) of state investment. But less than a week from its launch date, the MCR remains an unfinished project with a fast approaching deadline.

