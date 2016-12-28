Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash
5 hours ago The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar
7 hours ago Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'
Russia
Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture
Russia
Russia's Regional Deficits Will be Halved by 2019 -- Medvedev
Russia
Kremlin Spokesman Calls to 'Verify' New York Times Doping Interview
Russia
Russian Orthodox Church Angry as State Destroys "Extremist" Bibles
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash
5 hours ago The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar
7 hours ago Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'

Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'

Dec 28, 2016 — 18:03
— Update: 18:40

Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'

Dec 28, 2016 — 18:03
— Update: 18:40

Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) issued a statement denying that its acting head Anna Antseliovich called doping in Russia an “institutional conspiracy” in an inteview to The New York Times. The statement was published on RUSADA's website on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, The New York Times ran a story saying that Antseliovich called Russian athletes using performance-enhancing drugs an "institutional conspiracy," yet denied that top-rank officials took part in it.

"Russia is for the first time conceding that its officials carried out one of the biggest conspiracies in sports history: a far-reaching doping operation that implicated scores of Russian athletes, tainting not just the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, but also the entire Olympic movement,” the New York Times reported.

RUSADA's statement, however, maintains that Antseliovich said no such thing. “[She] made a suggestion and Richard McLaren [main investigator of the doping scandal in Russia] replaced the words 'state doping system' with 'institutional conspiracy,' thus indemnifying top-level Russian officials,” the statement read. The New York Times journalist Rebecca Ruiz, it went on to say, took Antseliovich's words out of context and wrote that RUSADA admits “institutional scheme of covering up doping in Russia.”

"RUSADA is not empowered to either admit or deny such a fact,” read the statement. “Russia's Investigative Committee is studying this case.”

Earlier on Wednesday the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubt about veracity of Antseliovich's interview. “The reliability of her words must be verified. Whether it is true, whether the words attributed to Antseliovich were really said, what she meant – [all these things need to be verified] before we make any conclusions,” Life quoted Peskov as saying.

Rebecca Ruiz, The New York Times journalist in question, said all the quotes in her story are accurate. "Russian officials told me they are no longer disputing the existence of doping schemes, only that those schemes were state-sponsored," Ruiz wrote on Twitter, responding to RUSADA's statement. "I asked Vitaly Smirnov, Russia's anti-doping reform chief, if this was correct. He said yes."

Related
Russia
Kremlin Spokesman Calls to 'Verify' New York Times Doping Interview
Russia
Russian Anti-Doping Officials Admit ‘Institutional Conspiracy’
Russia
First Anger, Then Denial: Russia Reacts to New WADA Accusations

Fathers and Sons: How Trump Split America’s Russian Immigrant Families

5 hours ago

An increasing number of Soviet and Russian-speaking immigrants are speaking out against a president-elect the majority of their community enthusiastically supports.

3 hours ago

French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash

5 hours ago

The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

7 hours ago

Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

8 hours ago

Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head

10 hours ago

Russia's Regional Deficits Will be Halved by 2019 -- Medvedev

11 hours ago

Kremlin Spokesman Calls to 'Verify' New York Times Doping Interview

3 hours ago

French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash

5 hours ago

The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

7 hours ago

Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

3 hours ago

French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash

5 hours ago

The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

7 hours ago

Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

It's the New Year's Eve weekend and the great exodus from the capital has already started, just check out the traffic jams on Google maps. ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

It's the New Year's Eve weekend and the great exodus from the capital has already started, just check out the traffic jams on Google maps. ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

It's the New Year's Eve weekend and the great exodus from the capital has already started, just check out the traffic jams on Google maps. ...

Exhibition

Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings

Tretyakov Gallery Krymsky Val
to Jan. 29

Paintings, sculptures and objects by this New York based Russian painter and sculptor seen as one of the most brilliant representatives of Sots Art. Sokov’s ironic works combine Soviet and western Pop Art symbols with traditional folklore. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash

5 hours ago

The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

7 hours ago

Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

9 hours ago
By Sergei Ponomarev
Sergei Ponomarev
By Sergei Ponomarev

In Search of Aleppo's Heroes (Op-ed)

By Sergei Ponomarev
By Sergei Ponomarev
9 hours ago

Fed contradictory and distorted information, Russians became indifferent to humanitarian catastrophe in Syria. But they were not the only ones to be misled, says 2016 Pulitzer Prize laureate Sergei Ponomarev.

Print edition — 7 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash

3 days, 10 hours ago
A Tu-154 passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry has crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi, a source in the ministry confirmed to ...

8 hours ago

Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head

10 hours ago

Russia's Regional Deficits Will be Halved by 2019 -- Medvedev

11 hours ago

Kremlin Spokesman Calls to 'Verify' New York Times Doping Interview

8 hours ago

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

8 hours ago

We asked some of our favorite art critics to tell us what they thought was the best of the year 2016 — the most positive and encouraging events or trends — and what was the worst — the most negative artistic trends or events, or simply the biggest flops.

8 hours ago

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

8 hours ago

We asked some of our favorite art critics to tell us what they thought was the best of the year 2016 — the most positive and encouraging events or trends — and what was the worst — the most negative artistic trends or events, or simply the biggest flops.

8 hours ago

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

8 hours ago

We asked some of our favorite art critics to tell us what they thought was the best of the year 2016 — the most positive and encouraging events or trends — and what was the worst — the most negative artistic trends or events, or simply the biggest flops.

1 day ago

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did after Russia’s democratic revolution.

see more

1 day ago

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did ...

2 days ago

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia has emerged victorious and brimming ...

1 day ago

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did after Russia’s democratic revolution.

New issue — 7 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
5 days ago
By Yuri Luzhkov
Yuri Luzhkov
By Yuri Luzhkov

Me, My Year and My Beloved Moscow (Op-ed)

By Yuri Luzhkov
Yuri Luzhkov
By Yuri Luzhkov
5 days ago

Before being hospitalized with a serious condition, former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov wrote an exclusive end-of-year op-ed for the Moscow Times. We ...

12 hours ago

Russian Orthodox Church Angry as State Destroys "Extremist" Bibles

12 hours ago

Police Trainer Found to Have Neo-Nazi Ties

13 hours ago

Russia and Turkey Agree on New Ceasefire Plan in Syria

13 hours ago

Obama to Impose New Sanctions on Russia – Report

15 hours ago

Dangerous New Strain of HIV Spreads in Russia

15 hours ago

Russia’s Culture Ministry Contemplates Fining for Illegal Downloads

Thu. Dec. 29

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love? Exhibition

12 hours ago

Russian Orthodox Church Angry as State Destroys "Extremist" Bibles

12 hours ago

Police Trainer Found to Have Neo-Nazi Ties

13 hours ago

Russia and Turkey Agree on New Ceasefire Plan in Syria

13 hours ago

Obama to Impose New Sanctions on Russia – Report

15 hours ago

Dangerous New Strain of HIV Spreads in Russia

15 hours ago

Russia’s Culture Ministry Contemplates Fining for Illegal Downloads

8 hours ago

Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head

10 hours ago

Russia's Regional Deficits Will be Halved by 2019 -- Medvedev

11 hours ago

Kremlin Spokesman Calls to 'Verify' New York Times Doping Interview

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

2 days ago
It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia has emerged victorious and brimming ...

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

2 days ago
Russia mourns the loss of its most prominent humanitarian Elizaveta ...

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

2 days ago
It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia ...
From our partners
More Russians are entrusting private pension funds
Otkritie Bank are launching a service for foreign clients

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

Russia mourns the loss of its most prominent humanitarian Elizaveta Glinka, known to millions of Russians ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. ...

Most Read

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

Fathers and Sons: How Trump Split America’s Russian Immigrant Families

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

In Search of Aleppo's Heroes (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+