Russian Ambassador to Turkey Shot and Killed by Gunman in Ankara

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated on Monday, while attending an art exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara. The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the diplomat's death.

The shooter, who is believed to have been a radical Islamist, was then killed by special forces, who quickly raided the museum. According to CNN Türk, several other individuals — as many as three people— were also injured in the attack.

Turkish President Erdoğan has already telephoned President Putin directly and informed him about the attack on Ambassador Karlov.

Regional expert Orkhan Dzhemal told The Moscow Times that he believes the attacker most likely belonged to the Al-Nusra Front terrorist organization, which has been banned in Russia. Dzhemal says the group is weaker now in Turkey than it was a few years ago, but it remains strong enough to carry out an act like this.



Andrey Chuprygin, a professor of world economy and politics at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, told The Moscow Times that the attack is possibly aimed at both Turkey and Russia, in response to the Turkish establishment's tightening ties with the Kremlin. “This attack can hurt their image,” Chuprygin says. “ It makes sense, because Aleppo has been taken, also, thanks to Ankara’s commitment. Turks agreed to stop supporting eastern Aleppo in the last assault.”

The assassination comes one day before Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu planned to visit Moscow, to discuss cooperation on the war in Syria with Russian and Iranian officials. That meeting is still scheduled to go ahead, Turkish officials told the Russian news agency TASS.