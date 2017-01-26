Russia
Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

Jan 26, 2017
— Update: 13:27

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

Jan 26, 2017
— Update: 13:27
Alexander Kadakin Anna Isakova / TASS

The Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, has died at the age of 67.

The Russian Embassy confirmed that Kadakin died in a New Delhi hospital Thursday morning after suffering from a short illness. 

Kadakin, a fluent Hindi speaker, undertook five diplomatic postings in India, most recently between 2009 and 2017.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the ambassador's death. 

Kadakin was born to Russian parents in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau in 1949. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1972,  and became third secretary at the Russian Embassy in India in the same year. 

