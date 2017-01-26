Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

The Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, has died at the age of 67.

The Russian Embassy confirmed that Kadakin died in a New Delhi hospital Thursday morning after suffering from a short illness.



Kadakin, a fluent Hindi speaker, undertook five diplomatic postings in India, most recently between 2009 and 2017.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the ambassador's death.

