Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban

Russian airlines are not stopping foreign nationals affected by a U.S. travel ban on some Middle Eastern countries from boarding flights bound for the United States, pending advice from the country's aviation authorities.

"Russian airlines are following Russian legislation in regards to their passengers, including those who are taking connecting flights,” an unnamed source told the Interfax news agency. “No passenger, regardless of nationality, is being barred from taking flights to the United States without a valid reason.”

Russian airlines are still waiting for guidance from the country's aviation authorities on whether to stop passengers affected by the ban from boarding or refund tickets, the source said.

U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed the travel ban in an executive order signed Friday.

Travelers or refugees who have nationality or dual nationality of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are not permitted to enter the United States for 90 days, and cannot be issued with a visa during that time.