Russian Airline Shuts Down After Deadly Crash Near Moscow

A regional Russian airline has been forced to cease operations over safety concerns months after one of its passenger planes crashed outside Moscow.

All 71 passengers and crew aboard Saratov Airlines Flight 703 were killed when it plummeted minutes after takeoff from Domodedovo Airport in February. Russia has grounded the carrier’s entire fleet and all Antonov An-148 aircraft flights in the wake of the crash, after investigators attributed it to distorted speed readings caused by frozen equipment.