News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia Blacklists Hotels Guilty of Inflating Prices for World Cup
5 hours ago Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin
5 hours ago 2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia
Business
Russia Blacklists Hotels Guilty of Inflating Prices for World Cup
News
Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin
Meanwhile…
2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia
Meanwhile…
Russian Prosecutors Defend Students’ Right to Beards and Tattoos
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Air Ticket Prices Skyrocket For 2018 World Cup

Dec 28, 2017 — 14:28
— Update: 14:27

Russian Air Ticket Prices Skyrocket For 2018 World Cup

Dec 28, 2017 — 14:28
— Update: 14:27
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Flight ticket prices to cities that are hosting the 2018 World Cup have grown an average 230 percent according to research by the RBC business portal.

RBC compiled the data based on prices for return tickets as of December 20.

Prices to Volgograd, which will host group stage matches, increased the most. Instead of the 6,300 rubles ($109) for flights from Moscow at the beginning of summer, football fans will have to pay 30,000 to 40,000 rubles for flights near to match days.

Similarly, tickets to Yekaterinburg from Moscow, Sochi and Kaliningrad, which usually cost 7,500 rubles in the summer, spiked to 20,000 to 40,000 rubles near match days.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service has promised to work with airline companies to stabilize prices. It also noted that football fans with match tickets will be able to book places on free trains that will transport World Cup visitors between host cities.

Read more: 500 Free Trains Will Shuttle Fans During 2018 World Cup

Although free of charge, this solution may not appeal to all football fans, as train journeys can last from 24 to 42 hours, like the trip between Moscow and Sochi, and some destinations do not have a direct connection. 

Related
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Rainbow Flags Get Green Light at Russia's World Cup
News
2018 World Cup Won't Boost Russia's Economy, Analysts Say
News
The 2018 World Cup Draw, Live From Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+