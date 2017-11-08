Russian Agriculture Minister Unveils 5-Year Cheese Plan

Russia’s Agriculture Minister has said the country will produce enough cheese for the domestic market within the next five years.

Moscow in 2014 imposed an import ban on food products, including dairy, in retaliation to Western sanctions over its role in Ukraine. The measure was seen as a boon to domestic production, but food lovers have lamented the proliferation of “fake cheese” — dairy products made with milk-substitutes.

Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachyov said on Wednesday he had “felt with [his] own hands” the boom in cheese factory production adding it would take just five years for Russia to become self-sufficient.