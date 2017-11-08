News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian Agriculture Minister Unveils 5-Year Cheese Plan
3 hours ago Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin
3 hours ago Three Trapped in Fire at Russia's Foreign Intelligence Building
News
The Other Anniversary: Russia Remembers the October Revolution Military Parade
News
Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin
News
Three Trapped in Fire at Russia's Foreign Intelligence Building
News
Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Says He’s Not Running for President (Yet)
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Agriculture Minister Unveils 5-Year Cheese Plan

Nov 8, 2017 — 18:55
— Update: 18:58

Russian Agriculture Minister Unveils 5-Year Cheese Plan

Nov 8, 2017 — 18:55
— Update: 18:58
Kiselyov Sergei / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Agriculture Minister has said the country will produce enough cheese for the domestic market within the next five years. 

Moscow in 2014 imposed an import ban on food products, including dairy, in retaliation to Western sanctions over its role in Ukraine. The measure was seen as a boon to domestic production, but food lovers have lamented the proliferation of “fake cheese” — dairy products made with milk-substitutes. 

Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachyov said on Wednesday he had “felt with [his] own hands” the boom in cheese factory production adding it would take just five years for Russia to become self-sufficient.

Warning: This Is Not Cheese. In Russia, Watch What You Eat

“We’ll forget about this [cheese shortage] problem entirely in five years,” Tkachyov was cited as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency at an international dairy forum near Moscow, adding there would be a “cheese cluster” in the Moscow region.

Tkachyov said some “exclusive” cheeses would still need to be imported from other countries. “Let there be Swiss cheese on our store shelves,” he said. 

The minister also predicted cuts in state subsidies in the dairy industry in five years, while simultaneously predicting Russia’s export potential. 

 “Our milk exports will be 100 percent, 1,000 percent, to the Persian Gulf countries, China, and other countries,” he was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Related
News
Russians Are Adjusting to Food Import Ban and Domestic Cheese
News
Warning: This Is Not Cheese. In Russia, Watch What You Eat
Business
Russian Cheese Import Up for First Time Since Embargo
City
Moscow's Syrovarnya Is a Cheese-Eater's Paradise
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+