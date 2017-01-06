Russian Air Force Receives 5 New Fighter Jets Amid Major Military Upgrades
4 hours ago
The Russian Air Force is set to receive five new fighter jets in 2017 as part of plans to modernize Russia's military forces.
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love?
Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, Andy Warhol and others about love
This show opens the second session of The Human Condition interdisciplinary project which focuses on a human being in the framework of emotional relationships and his interaction with the social environment. On display are video works, installations, photographs and books by 23 artists from all over the world including Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, and Andy Warhol. Read more
The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip
Fri. Jan. 06More events
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman
Full-scale retrospective of metaphysical works by this extraordinary avant-garde artist and philosopher (1926-97) from major museum and private collections. Read more