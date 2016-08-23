Dissident Author Sorokin Accused of 'Promoting Cannibalism' in Work

1 hour ago
The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.
22 hours agoBest of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin D fix before the snow sets in.
22 hours agoBest of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin ...
22 hours ago
22 hours agoRussia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would ...
1 day ago
1 day ago
19 hours agoPutin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
19 hours agoPutin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
2 hours agoRecord Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits