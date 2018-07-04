Russian Activists Held After Protest Outside St. Petersburg Stadium

A Russian teenage activist was among four people detained after she staged a protest outside the football World Cup stadium in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, lying down in a bloodied shirt in what she said was a bid to draw attention to the country's problems.

Russia has pledged to hold a safe and secure World Cup, putting on its best face to host the world's most prestigious football tournament.

"We wanted to draw attention to the fact that no matter what you show foreigners, things on the inside aren't that good and pretty," 16-year-old Lika Petrovskaya told Reuters.

"No matter the pretty things that are shown, people in Russia are still suffering."

OVD-Info, a human rights organization that monitors detentions, said that three other activists, including two minors, had been detained along with Petrovskaya outside the stadium.