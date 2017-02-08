Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been found guilty of embezzlement, the Russian media has reported.

The decision effectively ends his hopes of running for Russian president in 2018, when Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to seek his fourth term in office.

Navalny first stood trial on the same charges in 2013. He was found guilty and given a five-year suspended sentence, despite wide-spread criticism that the case was politically-motivated.

The Russian Supreme Court overturned the conviction in November 2016, under pressure from the European Court of Human Rights.

The court also ordered a retrial which began in January 2017. Critics described the trial as “a copy of the first,” alleging that the case had been rushed in a bid to stop Navalny's presidential bid.