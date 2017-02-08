Russia
13 minutes ago Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial
54 minutes ago Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange
1 hour ago Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy
Feb 8, 2017 — 13:40
Moskva News Agency

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been found guilty of embezzlement, the Russian media has reported.

The decision effectively ends his hopes of running for Russian president in 2018, when Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to seek his fourth term in office.

Navalny first stood trial on the same charges in 2013. He was found guilty and given a five-year suspended sentence, despite wide-spread criticism that the case was politically-motivated.

The Russian Supreme Court overturned the conviction in November 2016, under pressure from the European Court of Human Rights.

The court also ordered a retrial which began in January 2017. Critics described the trial as “a copy of the first,” alleging that the case had been rushed in a bid to stop Navalny's presidential bid.

Read More: Why Is Kremlin Opponent Alexei Navalny Back in Court?

Under Russian law, anyone serving a suspended sentence cannot run for public office.

Navalny has been a key figure in Russia's liberal opposition since 2011, when he worked with other activists to lead anti-Kremlin protests in a number of Russian cities.

The former lawyer announced his intention to run for president in December 2016, focusing on a six-point manifesto focuses on battling corruption, boosting wages and pensions, and reforming the police and judiciary.

Navalny's campaign manager, Leonid Volkov has already pledged to continue his work despite the decision. "It's like we're already said: Navalny's campaign will continue despite the guilty verdict," he wrote on Twitter. 

Russia
Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud
Russia
Alexei Navalny Challenges Putin With 2018 Russian Presidential Bid
Moscow
Exiled Oligarch Khodorkovsky Opens School for Moscow Opposition Officials

A prominent pro-Russian guerilla commander has been assassinated in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, according to local officials.

The Russian military has spent about $168 million to deploy its only aircraft carrier to Syria. Was it worth it?

Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future

Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 12

Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections.

Read more

By Leonid Ragozin
Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

The main immediate result of Trump's victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is a window of possibility for both horrible and unbelievably optimistic scenarios.

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar's palace becomes increasingly ominous.

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

By David Marples
The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

Wed. Feb. 08

More events
Triptych Theater
A Monster Calls Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Wassily Kandinsky's Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky's paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s.

Read more

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump's presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its ...

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

Moscow's $170-Million Syrian Cruise

