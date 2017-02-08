Russian Activist Navalny Found Guilty in Kirovles Retrial

Moskva News Agency
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been found guilty of embezzlement, the Russian media has reported.
The decision effectively ends his hopes
of running for Russian president in 2018, when Russian President
Vladimir Putin is likely to seek his fourth term in office.
Navalny first stood trial on the same charges in 2013. He was found guilty and given a five-year
suspended sentence, despite wide-spread criticism that the case was
politically-motivated.
The Russian Supreme Court overturned
the conviction in November 2016, under pressure from the European Court of Human Rights.
The court also ordered a retrial which
began in January 2017. Critics described the trial as “a copy of
the first,” alleging that the case had been rushed in a bid to stop
Navalny's presidential bid.
Under Russian law, anyone serving a suspended sentence cannot run for public office.
Navalny has been a key figure in Russia's liberal opposition since 2011, when he worked with other activists to lead anti-Kremlin protests in a number of Russian cities.
The former lawyer announced his intention to run for president in December 2016, focusing on a six-point manifesto focuses on battling corruption, boosting wages and pensions, and reforming the police and judiciary.
Navalny's campaign manager, Leonid Volkov has already pledged to continue his work despite the decision. "It's like we're already said: Navalny's campaign will continue despite the guilty verdict," he wrote on Twitter.