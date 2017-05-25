Russia
Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

May 25, 2017 — 15:00
Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

May 25, 2017 — 15:00
A Russian opposition activist has been found guilty of “spreading extremist materials” after sharing a clip from U.S. late-night satire show, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”

A court in the Russian city of Cheboksary fined Semyon Kochkin, a coordinator for activist group Open Russia, 1,500 rubles ($27), the Ideal.Realli news site reported.

The clip, which Kochkin shared on Russian social network VKontakte.in August 2015, told the story of three Chechen women who cheated Islamic State fighters out of thousands of dollars by posing as potential brides.

The court ruled that the video was “extremist” because Islamic State flags appeared in the background of the report.

Kochkin is set to appeal the ruling.

The Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Theater

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Premiere of Christopher Durand’s winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play at Satirikon

Thu. May. 25 Wed. Jun. 21
Satirikon / Planeta KVN Stage
06:00 p.m.

Konstantin Raikin stages Christopher Durand’s comedy that blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day ado and social networking. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. Read more

Read more

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

A powerful Russian mogul confronted Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, online. It was the first conversation between ruling elite and opposition in years.

Print edition — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang ...

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok.

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

By coordinating with Russia over terrorism, the West can be looking ahead to a Russia after Putin.

Concert

Iestyn Davies (countertenor), the Chamber Orchestra of Russia, conductor Laurence Cummings

Wed. Jun. 21 Wed. Jun. 21
Tchaikovsky Concert Hall
06:00 p.m.

One of the most glorious countertenor voices in the world today Iestyn Davies and the Chamber Orchestra of Russia conducted by musical director of the London Handel Festival Laurence Cummings perform Handel’s arias and instrumental music. Read more

Read more

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food ...

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — ...

