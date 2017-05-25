Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

A Russian opposition activist has been found guilty of “spreading extremist materials” after sharing a clip from U.S. late-night satire show, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”

A court in the Russian city of Cheboksary fined Semyon Kochkin, a coordinator for activist group Open Russia, 1,500 rubles ($27), the Ideal.Realli news site reported.

The clip, which Kochkin shared on Russian social network VKontakte.in August 2015, told the story of three Chechen women who cheated Islamic State fighters out of thousands of dollars by posing as potential brides.

The court ruled that the video was “extremist” because Islamic State flags appeared in the background of the report.



Kochkin is set to appeal the ruling.



The Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia.