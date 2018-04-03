News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 03 2018 - 15:04

Russian Activist Faces 1.5 Years in Jail for Internet Memes

Oksana Pokhodun

Oksana Pokhodun

Facebook

A Russian activist is reportedly facing time in jail for storing provocative memes in a private album on social media. 

Russian Internet users have been increasingly targeted with prison sentences for social media activity under loosely-defined extremism laws since 2015. At least seven people were sentenced under the laws in 2017, with another man being given a 2.5 year sentence last month for reposting “extremist” images that he said were part of his dissertation research.

Read More
Russian Law Student Handed Jail Term for Reposting ‘Extremist’ Images

A state prosecutor in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk asked the court to sentence activist Oksana Pokhodun to 1.5 years for “extremist” images on the Russian social media website Vkontakte, the OVD-Info police monitoring website reported Tuesday. 

In an interview with the Mediazona news website, the activist said she had a private online album that included an assortment of “marginal memes,” including about the events in Ukraine, priests and President Vladimir Putin. 

“I think the FSB officers accessed my page, saw what they wanted and that’s it,” Mediazona cited her as saying. 

Pokhodun maintains her innocence and says that she is being persecuted for her political activism, including organizing an anti-corruption demonstration in Krasnoyarsk last June.

Meanwhile, a supporter of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the city of Pskov has been charged with Nazi propaganda for posting a historical photograph of a local Christian Orthodox priest shaking the hand of a Nazi soldier in front of a Nazi flag, local media reported on Tuesday.

Russian Embassy Proposes Twitter as Communication Channel With U.S. State Department
News
March 09 2018
Russian Embassy Proposes Twitter as Communication Channel With U.S. State Department
Russian Opposition Splits Over Sobchak’s Gratitude to Mayor for Nemtsov Memorial
News
March 15 2018
Russian Opposition Splits Over Sobchak’s Gratitude to Mayor for Nemtsov Memorial
Sobchak Announces New Political Party 'For Change'
News
March 15 2018
Sobchak Announces New Political Party 'For Change'

Latest news

Russian Daredevils Picnic and Wakeboard on Drifting Ice Along River
Meanwhile…
April 03 2018
Russian Daredevils Picnic and Wakeboard on Drifting Ice Along River
Britain Preparing 'Proportionate' Response to Russia After Spy Poisoning by Nerve Agent
News
April 03 2018
Britain Preparing 'Proportionate' Response to Russia After Spy Poisoning by Nerve Agent
Putin Thanks Election Head for 'Most Transparent Election' in Russian History
News
April 03 2018
Putin Thanks Election Head for 'Most Transparent Election' in Russian History

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox