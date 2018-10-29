News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 29 2018 - 12:10

Russian Activist Accused of Hooliganism After Slitting Wrists in Protest, Party Says

Olga Shalina (Drugaya Rossia / Vkontakte)

Olga Shalina, an activist from the far-left Other Russia political party, has reportedly been charged with hooliganism over a graphic demonstration in which she slashed her wrists to protest torture in Russian prisons.

Shalina was hospitalized following her one-person protest last Thursday at a military-police equipment exhibition in Moscow, where she read slogans atop a police van before slitting her wrists. Dozens of abuse cases have been uncovered in Russian prisons over the past year after a leaked video of torture sparked a nationwide investigation of correctional facilities.

Read More
Nationwide Inspection Finds Dozens of Prison Abuse Cases in Russia

According to a statement published on Monday by Open Russia, Shalina has been charged over her protest with hooliganism — which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Other Russia is an unregistered Russian political party established in July 2010 by writer and opposition activist Eduard Limonov.

The party describes itself as a “nationalist-bolshevik party,” combining elements of both far-left and far-right ideologies.

Olga Shalina is a member of the executive committee of the party and is the head of its Moscow branch. She is in hospital but her life is not in danger after the protest, Other Russia reported.

Russian Firefighters Declare Hunger Strike Over Poor Working Conditions
News
Oct. 02 2018
Russian Firefighters Declare Hunger Strike Over Poor Working Conditions
Putin Signs Controversial Pension Age Law
News
Oct. 03 2018
Putin Signs Controversial Pension Age Law
Potential for New Wave of Protests in Russia is Growing, Report Says
News
Oct. 11 2018
Potential for New Wave of Protests in Russia is Growing, Report Says

Latest news

Shark Attack: Russia Goes Wild for Memes With Ikea Sharks
Meanwhile…
Oct. 29 2018
Shark Attack: Russia Goes Wild for Memes With Ikea Sharks
Russian Search Engine Yandex Registers Fastest Growth in Six Years
News
Oct. 29 2018
Russian Search Engine Yandex Registers Fastest Growth in Six Years
9 Caged Sheep Sent to Russian Newspaper After Explosive Investigation
News
Oct. 29 2018
9 Caged Sheep Sent to Russian Newspaper After Explosive Investigation

Most read

News

Putin Calls for New Sanctions Against Ukraine

News

Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get out of' Crimea and Eastern Ukraine

Opinion

Putin’s Needy Little Helpers Are Ruining Russia (Op-ed)

News

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

News

Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology From Constantinople Over Ukraine

Sign up for our weekly newsletter