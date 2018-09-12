News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 12 2018 - 17:09
By Reuters

Russian Accused of Spy Poisoning Tells Russia TV He May Comment Next Week

Alexander Petrov / Metropolitan Police

One of the Russians named by Britain as a suspect in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, has said he may comment publicly on the case next week, a Russian state television station said on Wednesday.

British prosecutors last week identified two Russians who they said were operating under aliases — Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — and who they said had tried to murder the Skripals with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Read More
Russia Knows Real Identity of Men Accused by U.K. of Skripal Attack, Putin Says

State television channel Rossia-24 said it had spoken to Petrov and that he declined to comment on the case for now, saying only that he worked for a pharmaceutical company in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

"No comment for the moment. Maybe later. Next week, I think," he was quoted as saying.

Chemical Weapons Watchdog Confirms Novichok Use in Amesbury
News
Sept. 05 2018
Chemical Weapons Watchdog Confirms Novichok Use in Amesbury
Two Russians Charged in Attempted Murder of Skripals
News
Sept. 05 2018
Two Russians Charged in Attempted Murder of Skripals
'This Tells Us Nothing': Russia Reacts to Novichok Poisoning Charges
News
Sept. 05 2018
'This Tells Us Nothing': Russia Reacts to Novichok Poisoning Charges

Latest news

Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels
News
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Deputy Submits Bill to Regulate Duels
Russian Clients May Not Get Dollars Back If New U.S. Sanctions Hit, VTB Head Warns
Business
Sept. 12 2018
Russian Clients May Not Get Dollars Back If New U.S. Sanctions Hit, VTB Head Warns
Condom Ad Claiming 50% of Russians Have STDs Ruled to be Misleading
Meanwhile…
Sept. 12 2018
Condom Ad Claiming 50% of Russians Have STDs Ruled to be Misleading
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocalypse Fueled by Climate Change

News

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says

News

Putin's Ex-Bodyguard Challenges Navalny to a ‘Duel’

News

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

News

Russian Opposition Candidates Beaten, Cars Torched Ahead of Elections

Sign up for our weekly newsletter