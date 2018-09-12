Russian Accused of Spy Poisoning Tells Russia TV He May Comment Next Week

One of the Russians named by Britain as a suspect in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, has said he may comment publicly on the case next week, a Russian state television station said on Wednesday.

British prosecutors last week identified two Russians who they said were operating under aliases — Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — and who they said had tried to murder the Skripals with a military-grade nerve agent in England.