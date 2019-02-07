News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 07 2019 - 11:02
By Reuters

Russia Would Be Open to U.S. Proposals for New Nuclear Pact, Minister Says

Sergei Ryabkov (Sergei Karpov / TASS)

Russia would be prepared to consider new proposals from the United States to replace a suspended Cold War-era nuclear pact with a broader treaty that includes more countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Russia suspended the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty at the weekend after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Russia ends what it says are violations of the pact, allegations rejected by Moscow.

The 1987 treaty eliminated the medium-range missile arsenals of the world's two biggest nuclear powers, but leaves other countries free to produce and deploy them.

Read More
Russia Will Exit INF Nuclear Pact in 6 Months

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would like to hold talks aimed at creating a new arms control treaty.

"We of course saw the reference in president Trump's statement to the possibility of a new treaty that could be signed in a beautiful room and that this treaty should also include other countries as its participants," Ryabkov said.

"We look forward to this proposal being made concrete and put on paper or by other means..." Ryabkov said at a news conference in Moscow.

Ryabkov said the United States had not sent Moscow any concrete proposals for a new pact. 

Russia Ready for Talks With U.S. On INF Arms Treaty, Official Says
News
Jan. 09 2019
Russia Ready for Talks With U.S. On INF Arms Treaty, Official Says
Kremlin Denies Allegation It Is Using Paul Whelan as Diplomatic Pawn
News
Jan. 09 2019
Kremlin Denies Allegation It Is Using Paul Whelan as Diplomatic Pawn
Russia Accuses U.S. Of ‘Shameless’ Meddling in Venezuela
News
Jan. 11 2019
Russia Accuses U.S. Of ‘Shameless’ Meddling in Venezuela


Latest news

Student in Cat Costume Impresses Russian Teacher, Gets Lifetime of Good Grades
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2019
Student in Cat Costume Impresses Russian Teacher, Gets Lifetime of Good Grades
Russia Welcomes Trump Offer of New Nuclear Pact, Awaits Details
News
Feb. 07 2019
Russia Welcomes Trump Offer of New Nuclear Pact, Awaits Details
Camel Pulls Car Out of Snow in Russia, Saving Driver (Video)
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2019
Camel Pulls Car Out of Snow in Russia, Saving Driver (Video)
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

News

Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter