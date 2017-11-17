News
Russia Is the Worst Ranked Squad at its Own World Cup

Nov 17, 2017 — 15:13
— Update: 15:13

Russia Is the Worst Ranked Squad at its Own World Cup

Nov 17, 2017 — 15:13
— Update: 15:13
Vasily Ponomarev / TASS

Russia will be the worst ranked team when it hosts the World Cup next summer, marking the first time in history when the host nation has the lowest ranking of all the tournament participants.

The Russian national squad is now ranked 65 in the FIFA ranking. It qualified automatically as the tournament host.

The next lowest ranked teams are Saudi Arabia in 63rd, South Korea in 62nd, first-time World Cup participant Panama in 49th and Morocco in 48th.

As hosts, Russia was automatically placed into the first seeding pot for the draw, which takes place on Dec. 1. The first pot is reserved for the highest-ranked participants, including Germany which holds top spot and Brazil in second place.

If the World Cup was not held in Russia, the country’s team would be in the fourth seeding pot among the weakest teams.

The qualification for the international tournament wrapped up on Nov 16, with Peru becoming the last team to make the 32 finalists that will compete in Russia when it hosts the World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

