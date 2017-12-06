Russia's Winter Olympics Doping Ban, Explained

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday announced that Russia’s athletes and officials would be barred from next February’s Winter Games in South Korea over doping allegations.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the move would pave the way for Russian athletes who could prove they were clean to compete under a neutral flag without the Russian anthem.

What does the IOC ruling mean for athletes?

— Only athletes with a clean record will be allowed to participate in the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

— Even then, clean athletes will only be able to participate under a neutral flag. Other symbols of the Russian team, including the national anthem and the Russian tricolor will also be banned from the Games.

— Russian athletes have to individually submit an application to an IOC panel in which they prove they have a clean record.