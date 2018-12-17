News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 17 2018 - 14:12

Russia Will Send Tourists to Space Faster Than a Moscow-Brussels Flight, Space Head Vows

Aubrey Gemignani / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The outspoken head of Russia’s space industry has promised that, by 2020, Russia will deliver astronauts and tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) in less time than it takes to fly from Moscow to Brussels.

Russia’s Progress cargo craft set a record of 3 hours and 40 minutes this summer to reach the ISS. Manned flights to the space station usually take six hours and four orbits around Earth. Late last month, Russian space officials announced plans to establish a moon colony by 2040.

Read More
Russia Announces Plans to Establish Moon Colony by 2040

“In a year and a half, we will deliver cosmonauts to the ISS, as well as space tourists, faster than a flight from Moscow to Brussels,” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, tweeted on Sunday.

Passenger flights from the Russian capital to the capital of Belgium average 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Rogozin also announced that the next Progress cargo spacecraft will be delivered to the ISS in a record-setting three hours next March.

The current expendable craft will stay docked to the ISS until January 2019, when it will be stuffed with trash and sent to burn up in the atmosphere.

International Space Station Marks 20 Years Since First Launch, in Photos
News
Nov. 20 2018
International Space Station Marks 20 Years Since First Launch, in Photos
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors
News
Nov. 20 2018
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors
Russia Announces Plans to Establish Moon Colony by 2040
News
Nov. 29 2018
Russia Announces Plans to Establish Moon Colony by 2040


Latest news

Police Detain Over a Dozen Students in Raid on Moscow University Dorm — Reports
News
Dec. 17 2018
Police Detain Over a Dozen Students in Raid on Moscow University Dorm — Reports
Siberian Man in Underwear Rides Excavator Bucket in -40 C, Douses Himself in Ice Water
News
Dec. 17 2018
Siberian Man in Underwear Rides Excavator Bucket in -40 C, Douses Himself in Ice Water
Spanish Cyclist Rescued in Siberia After Spending Night in -50 C in Summer Tent
Meanwhile…
Dec. 17 2018
Spanish Cyclist Rescued in Siberia After Spending Night in -50 C in Summer Tent

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

Russian Transport Official Fired After Wife Purchases 66 Cars for Personal Use

Sign up for our weekly newsletter