Russia Will Send Tourists to Space Faster Than a Moscow-Brussels Flight, Space Head Vows

Aubrey Gemignani / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The outspoken head of Russia’s space industry has promised that, by 2020, Russia will deliver astronauts and tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) in less time than it takes to fly from Moscow to Brussels. Russia’s Progress cargo craft set a record of 3 hours and 40 minutes this summer to reach the ISS. Manned flights to the space station usually take six hours and four orbits around Earth. Late last month, Russian space officials announced plans to establish a moon colony by 2040.

“In a year and a half, we will deliver cosmonauts to the ISS, as well as space tourists, faster than a flight from Moscow to Brussels,” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, tweeted on Sunday.

Пуск грузового корабля "Прогресс" по двухвитковой сверхкороткой схеме планируем повторить в марте следующего года.

Продолжительность полёта - 3 часа.

Через полтора года будем доставлять на #МКС космонавтов, а также космических туристов быстрее, чем лететь от Москвы до Брюсселя. pic.twitter.com/78lBWqNN0R — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) December 16, 2018