News
Jan. 30 2018 - 15:01

Russia Will Open Polling Station in North Korea For Sole Lucky Expat

Head of the Consular Section V.Voronkov and Vladimir Li

Russian Embassy in the DPRK / Facebook

The motherland is always within reach, even in North Korea.

Russia’s embassy announced on Monday that it would open a polling station in Pyongyang, the capital, so that the only Russian expatriate living in the country will have a chance to vote in presidential elections on March 18.

“Love does not know borders,” the diplomatic mission wrote in a Facebook post announcing the decision on Monday.

Nuclear Weapons Will Keep Russian Tourists Safe, Says North Korean Official

The polling station will be opened for Vladimir Li, the son of a North Korean father and a Soviet mother. His parents met in Kamchatka in the 1950s, the embassy wrote.

Happy voting, comrade Vladimir!

