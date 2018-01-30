Russia Will Open Polling Station in North Korea For Sole Lucky Expat
Head of the Consular Section V.Voronkov and Vladimir Li
Russian Embassy in the DPRK / Facebook
The motherland is always within reach, even in North Korea.
Russia’s embassy announced on Monday that it would open a polling station in Pyongyang, the capital, so that the only Russian expatriate living in the country will have a chance to vote in presidential elections on March 18.
“Love does not know borders,” the diplomatic mission wrote in a Facebook post announcing the decision on Monday.
The polling station will be opened for Vladimir Li, the son of a North Korean father and a Soviet mother. His parents met in Kamchatka in the 1950s, the embassy wrote.
Happy voting, comrade Vladimir!
