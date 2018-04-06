News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 06 2018 - 13:04

'Russia Will Never Be Our Friend,' U.S. Ambassador Says

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley

Wikicommons

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said for the second time this year that the United States will never be friends with Russia. 

The U.S. has accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential election and has joined Britain in expelling Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a former spy in England. According to media reports, the U.S. plans to impose new sanctions against Russian oligarchs linked to the Kremlin this week.

Read More
U.S. Plans to Target Russian Oligarchs With New Sanctions, Sources Say

“Russia’s never gonna be our friend,” Haley told students at a Q&A session at Duke University on Thursday.

The U.S. envoy to the UN said Washington works with Moscow “when we need to, and we slap them when we need to.”

“If they decide to be a good actor and deal in the international community like regular countries, they will see more countries want to work with them,” Haley said.

“You haven’t seen the end of what this administration will do to Russia. You will continue to see that play out,” she stressed.

Haley previously said that Russia “is not [and] will not be our friend] in February, when she sided with U.S. intelligence agencies in assessing that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

U.S. Calls Sex Huntress's Offer to Expose Russian Election Meddling For Asylum 'Bizarre'
News
March 07 2018
U.S. Calls Sex Huntress's Offer to Expose Russian Election Meddling For Asylum 'Bizarre'
Russian Embassy Proposes Twitter as Communication Channel With U.S. State Department
News
March 09 2018
Russian Embassy Proposes Twitter as Communication Channel With U.S. State Department
Russia 'Hopeful' After U.S. Senators Urge Weapons Dialogue — Lawmakers
News
March 09 2018
Russia 'Hopeful' After U.S. Senators Urge Weapons Dialogue — Lawmakers

Latest news

'Insanity' and 'Terrorism' — Russia Reacts to New U.S. Sanctions
News
April 06 2018
'Insanity' and 'Terrorism' — Russia Reacts to New U.S. Sanctions
Poisoned Russian Ex-Spy Is Rapidly Recovering, British Hospital Says
News
April 06 2018
Poisoned Russian Ex-Spy Is Rapidly Recovering, British Hospital Says
U.S. Targets Oligarchs in New Wave of Anti-Russia Sanctions
News
April 06 2018
U.S. Targets Oligarchs in New Wave of Anti-Russia Sanctions

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox