News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 19 2018 - 17:06
By Reuters

Russia Will Impose Tariffs on U.S. Goods in Retaliatory Measure

Maxim Oreshkin / Kremlin.ru

Russia will impose tariffs on imports of certain goods from the United States in response to tariffs placed on steel and aluminium imports by Washington, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday in Minsk.

The tariffs will target goods that Russia has domestic equivalents of, and the move will not affect Russian macroeconomic performance, Oreshkin said. 

Read More
EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia Into 2019
Russian Lawmakers Pass Counter-Sanctions Bill, Restricting U.S. Imports
News
May 22 2018
Russian Lawmakers Pass Counter-Sanctions Bill, Restricting U.S. Imports
Russia and Japan Warn U.S. of $1Bln Tariff Retaliation
Business
May 22 2018
Russia and Japan Warn U.S. of $1Bln Tariff Retaliation
Liberal Economist Kudrin Returns to Russian Government After 7-Year Hiatus
News
May 22 2018
Liberal Economist Kudrin Returns to Russian Government After 7-Year Hiatus

Latest news

Kremlin Rejects Pleas to Pardon Sentsov
News
June 19 2018
Kremlin Rejects Pleas to Pardon Sentsov
Russia Sets Record for Millionaires, Report Finds
News
June 19 2018
Russia Sets Record for Millionaires, Report Finds
Footballer Ronaldo Trails Moscow Mayor in Russian World Cup News
News
June 19 2018
Footballer Ronaldo Trails Moscow Mayor in Russian World Cup News
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox