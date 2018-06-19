Russia Will Impose Tariffs on U.S. Goods in Retaliatory Measure
Russia will impose tariffs on imports of certain goods from the United States in response to tariffs placed on steel and aluminium imports by Washington, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday in Minsk.
The tariffs will target goods that Russia has domestic equivalents of, and the move will not affect Russian macroeconomic performance, Oreshkin said.
