News
March 26 2018 - 16:03

Russia Will Expel U.S. Diplomats in Response to Washington

Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the International Affairs Committee

Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the International Affairs Committee

Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Moscow will expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia in response to Washington's decision to expel Russian diplomats, state-run RIA news agency quoted a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament as saying.

"A decision will be taken by the political leadership of the country, but it is clear that the measures will mirror [Washington's actions], they will affect the same number of employees, since the number of our diplomatic personnel is the same," Dzhabarov said.

The agency did not say on what the parliamentarian, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the International Affairs Committee in the upper house, based his assertion. Government officials have yet to comment. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

