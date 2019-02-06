Russia Will Exit INF Nuclear Pact in 6 Months

Russia will exit the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in six months as part of a symmetrical response to the United States' pullout, Interfax cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin said at the weekend that Russia had suspended the Cold War-era pact after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Moscow ends what it says are violations of the 1987 pact.

Moscow denies it is violating the pact.