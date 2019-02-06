News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 06 2019 - 11:02
By Reuters

Russia Will Exit INF Nuclear Pact in 6 Months

Sergei Lavrov / Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia will exit the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in six months as part of a symmetrical response to the United States' pullout, Interfax cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Read More
A Forced Decision: Why the U.S. Withdrew From the INF Treaty (Op-ed)

President Vladimir Putin said at the weekend that Russia had suspended the Cold War-era pact after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Moscow ends what it says are violations of the 1987 pact.

Moscow denies it is violating the pact.

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Jan. 07 2019
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russia Angered by NASA’s Revoked Invitation to U.S.
News
Jan. 07 2019
Russia Angered by NASA’s Revoked Invitation to U.S.
Russia Ready for Talks With U.S. On INF Arms Treaty, Official Says
News
Jan. 09 2019
Russia Ready for Talks With U.S. On INF Arms Treaty, Official Says


Latest news

When Boiling Water Meets Freezing Air: Russia's Latest Instagram Trend, in Photos
Meanwhile…
Feb. 06 2019
When Boiling Water Meets Freezing Air: Russia's Latest Instagram Trend, in Photos
Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)
Meanwhile…
Feb. 06 2019
Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
News
Feb. 06 2019
On Visit to Russia, Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Moscow Man Says He’s Haunted by Arshavin’s Ghost, Appeals to Police

News

Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter