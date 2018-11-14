News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Business
Nov. 14 2018 - 13:11

Russia Will Boycott Davos Forum If Sanctioned Oligarchs Are Barred — PM

Viktor Vekselberg / Kremlin.ru

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to pull out of next year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos unless organizers lift a reported ban on three Russian businessmen.

The Financial Times reported last week that Oleg Deripaska, Viktor Vekselberg and Andrei Kostin had been told to stay away from the event in January amid wariness over dealing with businessmen under sanctions from Washington. The three businessmen were included on a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list in April.

Read More
Kremlin Says Davos Forum Will Be Worse off Without Russian Businessmen

“If the decisions on representatives of Russian business remain unchanged, we will have to decline our participation in the Davos forum,” Medvedev said Tuesday.

“In that case, nobody will go there,” he warned, speaking at an international conference on the Libyan crisis in Palermo, Italy.

At least three Russian companies, including entities linked to Kostin and Vekselberg, have been removed from the list of partners on the Davos website in recent months, The Bell business news outlet reported Tuesday.

Three Russian companies reportedly remain in the list of the forum’s strategic partners and four more are listed as regular partners.

Last Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “Davos became Davos” thanks to figures such as Deripaska, Vekselberg and Kostin. He said the forum “is hacking its own base” by rejecting them.

Swiss Court Lifts Lid on Abramovich's Aborted Residency Bid
News
Oct. 24 2018
Swiss Court Lifts Lid on Abramovich's Aborted Residency Bid
Forbes Publishes List of 25 Richest Russian Women, Wife of Moscow’s Ex-Mayor Remains Top
Business
Oct. 25 2018
Forbes Publishes List of 25 Richest Russian Women, Wife of Moscow’s Ex-Mayor Remains Top
Russian Millionaires Hold Two-Thirds of Their Money Abroad, Report Says
Business
Oct. 31 2018
Russian Millionaires Hold Two-Thirds of Their Money Abroad, Report Says

Latest news

Russian Ruling Party Official Shoots Neighbor Over Driveway Dispute
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russian Ruling Party Official Shoots Neighbor Over Driveway Dispute
Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
News
Nov. 14 2018
Detained Russian General Earns $700K Behind Bars, Media Reports
Russian Lawmaker Tries to Survive on $50 Pension, Calls It ‘Genocide’
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russian Lawmaker Tries to Survive on $50 Pension, Calls It ‘Genocide’

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

Meanwhile…

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter