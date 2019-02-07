Russia Welcomes Trump Offer of New Nuclear Pact, Awaits Details

Russia welcomed an offer by U.S. President Donald Trump to renegotiate a landmark nuclear missile pact after he quit the agreement, while cautioning that it’s received no specific proposals yet.

“We saw President Trump’s statement about the possibility of a new treaty, which should include other countries,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow on Thursday. “When our American colleagues actually get to the point where they give us something concrete, we will look at this with interest and I hope in a positive way.”

Trump said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that the U.S. may be open to negotiating another agreement to replace the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, one that could include China as well as Russia. The U.S. gave Russia written notice on Monday of its decision to withdraw from the Cold War-era accord, which bans deployment of short and medium-range missiles.