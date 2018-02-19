News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 19 2018 - 16:02

Russia Warns U.S. Not to 'Play With Fire' in Syrian Conflict

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the Trump administration not to “play with fire” as he lashed out at the U.S. over what he described as its “provocative” support for autonomy-seeking Kurds in Syria.

“The U.S. should stop playing very dangerous games which could lead to the dismemberment of the Syrian state,” Lavrov said at a Middle East conference in Moscow on Monday, alongside his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and a top adviser of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “We are seeing attempts to exploit the Kurds’ aspirations.”

An armed clash earlier this month in which U.S. strikes may have killed more than 200 Russian mercenaries attacking American-backed forces inflamed a standoff between Moscow and Washington in Syria. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it knows of five Russian deaths and the incident is still being investigated. While the U.S. accepted Russian assurances that it had nothing to do with the failed attack, the clash was the deadliest between citizens of the former foes since the Cold War.

Read More
Russia Acknowledges Possible Syria Deaths as Evidence of Mercenary Fatalities Mounts

After seven years of war, Assad has managed to reassert control over a large part of his country. But the conflict is entering a dangerous new phase as outside powers confront each other, with tensions sparked by Iran’s growing influence and Turkey’s bid to crush Kurdish forces it says are linked to separatists inside its borders.

The U.S. is setting up a 30,000-strong Kurdish-led border protection force in the northeast of Syria, which Assad’s backers Russia and Iran have condemned as an attempt to carve out an American zone of influence.

‘New Wave’

Zarif said Iran is concerned about a “new wave” of foreign intervention in Syria led by the U.S. after the defeat of Islamic State. He accused the U.S. of trying to capture Syrian territory by making use of proxies.

Read More
Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

Turkey is pursuing an offensive against Kurdish fighters in northwest Syria. Israel this month launched its biggest strikes in Syria since the 1982 Lebanon war after one of its warplanes was shot down in the wake of the destruction of an apparent Iranian spy drone inside Israeli territory.

Israel’s prepared to act “not just against Iran’s proxies that are attacking us, but against Iran itself,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday at the Munich Security Conference.

The Syrian government has a “right to self-defense” and Israel should stop its “acts of aggression,” said Zarif. He said Turkey has no right to intervene in Syria, amid reports that Kurdish forces have asked the Syrian army to help them fight Turkish troops.

Turkish Onslaught in Syria Gives Putin Another Victory Headache
News
Jan. 22 2018
Turkish Onslaught in Syria Gives Putin Another Victory Headache
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
News
Jan. 24 2018
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
Putin's Syria Peace Conference Boycotted by Assad Opponents
News
Jan. 30 2018
Putin's Syria Peace Conference Boycotted by Assad Opponents

Latest news

Moscow Upholds Drug Trafficking Charges Against Doping Whistleblower Rodchenkov
News
Feb. 19 2018
Moscow Upholds Drug Trafficking Charges Against Doping Whistleblower Rodchenkov
Spain Demands Prison Terms for 18 Gangsters linked to Russian Mafia
News
Feb. 19 2018
Spain Demands Prison Terms for 18 Gangsters linked to Russian Mafia
DiCaprio’s Warning Over Record Low Temperatures in Siberia Unfounded, Locals Say
News
Feb. 19 2018
DiCaprio’s Warning Over Record Low Temperatures in Siberia Unfounded, Locals Say

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox