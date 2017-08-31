Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
25 minutes ago After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
59 minutes ago Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
1 hour ago After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
World
After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
World
Russian Pranksters Claim 'Letter From Serebrennikov' to German Actor
World
Consulate Closure a 'Dark Day in American Diplomacy,' Says Zakharova
Russia
Russian Military Ship Barred From Finnish Port During Zapad Drills
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Warns U.S. Against North Korea Sanctions

Aug 31, 2017 — 10:33
— Update: Aug. 31 2017 — 07:51

Russia Warns U.S. Against North Korea Sanctions

Aug 31, 2017 — 10:33
— Update: Aug. 31 2017 — 07:51
Sergei Lavrov, Rex Tillerson Wikicommons

Punishing North Korea with additional sanctions would be “counterproductive and dangerous,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday.

According to an online statement on the Foreign Ministry's website, Lavrov and Tillerson discussed North Korea’s latest missile launch, Syria, and the Persian Gulf.

The United States and Russia agreed Pyongyang’s missile launch represented another serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions, while Lavrov urged the United States from taking military action against North Korea that could lead to “unpredictable consequences," the statement said.

On Tuesday, in defiance of warnings from the United States, North Korea launched a ballistic missile which passed over Japan. International sanctions against North Korea began in 2006 over the isolated country’s nuclear ambitions.

The latest round of U.S. sanctions passed in August would deprive the country of as much as one-third of its $3 billion annual export revenue, by targeting the country’s major industries, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.

Related
Russia
Why New U.S. Sanctions Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb for Investors in Russia (Op-ed)
Opinion
Why Trump's North Korea Rhetoric Irks Russia (Op-ed)
World
Russian Emigres in New York Unfazed by Sanctions Fallout
Russia
U.S. Embassy in Moscow Suspends Non-Immigrant Visas for Russians
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+