News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 24 2019 - 12:01
By Reuters

Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports

Boris Vergara / AP / TASS

Russia on Thursday warned the United States not to intervene militarily in Venezuela, saying such a move would trigger a catastrophic scenario, the Interfax news agency cited the deputy foreign minister as saying.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning the backing of Washington and many Latin American nations and prompting socialist Maduro, who has led the oil-rich nation since 2013, to sever diplomatic relations with the United States.

Interfax cited Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, as saying Moscow would stand with Venezuela to protect its sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in its domestic affairs.

Ryabkov was also quoted as saying that Moscow expected the United States and other countries to step up pressure on Caracas. 

Alaskan Spends Christmas in Moscow, Awaits Deportation
News
Dec. 25 2018
Alaskan Spends Christmas in Moscow, Awaits Deportation
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Dec. 31 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying
News
Dec. 31 2018
Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying


Latest news

Podcast: Does Nastya Rybka Have Proof of Russian Election Meddling? And Putin Says No Deal to Japan.
News
Jan. 24 2019
Podcast: Does Nastya Rybka Have Proof of Russian Election Meddling? And Putin Says No Deal to Japan.
U.S. Offers to Hold Talks on the Question of Arms Control With Russia
News
Jan. 24 2019
U.S. Offers to Hold Talks on the Question of Arms Control With Russia
New Stealth Drone Spotted in Far East Russia — Reports
News
Jan. 24 2019
New Stealth Drone Spotted in Far East Russia — Reports
By Reuters

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Meanwhile…

Russian Air Traffic Controllers Order Pizzas for U.S. Colleagues Hit by Shutdown — Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter