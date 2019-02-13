News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 13 2019 - 09:02
By Reuters

Russia Warns U.S. Against Meddling in Venezuela Crisis

Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro

Ariana Cubillos / AP / TASS

Russia said on Tuesday it was ready to facilitate the start of dialogue between Venezuela's government and opposition but warned the United States against intervening in Caracas' internal affairs.

Russia has sided with President Nicolas Maduro in his stand-off with opposition leader Juan Guaido. Maduro retains control of state institutions including the military, but most Western countries, including the United States, have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's president.

"We have been maintaining very important contacts with the government of this country and stand ready to provide a kind service in order to facilitate the process of finding ways out of the situation," Tass news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

He also said Russia had made some proposals to Venezuela on settling its crisis but gave no details.

Moscow has invested billions of dollars into Venezuela's economy and oil production.

Read More
Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

On Tuesday opposition supporters returned to the streets nationwide to keep the heat on Maduro and demand that he allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela, where food and medicine shortages are rife.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone call on Tuesday evening that Washington should avoid any interference, including military, in Venezuela's internal affairs.

Lavrov also said Russia was ready for consultations on the situation in Venezuela in line with the United Nations charter.

At the United Nations, the United States is pushing the Security Council to formally call for free, fair and credible presidential elections in Venezuela with international observers, diplomats said on Saturday, a move that prompted Russia to propose a rival draft resolution.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia described the U.S. draft resolution on Tuesday as "completely unbalanced." When asked if he would put the Russian draft resolution to a vote, he said: "We're just discussing it."

It was also unclear if or when the U.S. draft Security Council resolution could be put to a vote. A council resolution needs nine votes and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass.

Kremlin Dismisses Trump Collusion Reports as ‘Conspiracy’
News
Jan. 15 2019
Kremlin Dismisses Trump Collusion Reports as ‘Conspiracy’
U.S. Rejects Russian Offer to Save INF Missile Treaty, Washington to Pull out
News
Jan. 17 2019
U.S. Rejects Russian Offer to Save INF Missile Treaty, Washington to Pull out
U.S. Calls on Russia to Destroy New Missile System
News
Jan. 21 2019
U.S. Calls on Russia to Destroy New Missile System


Latest news

Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019
Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
News
Feb. 13 2019
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest
News
Feb. 13 2019
First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

Sign up for our weekly newsletter